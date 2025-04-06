BJ Banda, Aidy Delap & Anthony Gorman react as Letterkenny Rovers win Premier Division title

Letterkenny Rovers’ 2-1 away win over Rathmullan Celtic handed them the Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division title this afternoon.

A goal in each half from David O’Donnell and BJ Banda sealed the win for Letterkenny.

After the game, goal-scorer Banda spoke to Diarmuid Doherty…

Aidy Delap, who is back playing for Rovers after spending time in the League Of Ireland, also spoke to Diarmuid…

Anthony Gorman is part of the management team at Letterkenny.

After the game, Gorman said the most special thing about winning this title is the fact that so many of the players played for the club at underage level…