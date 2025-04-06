Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
BJ Banda, Aidy Delap & Anthony Gorman react as Letterkenny Rovers win Premier Division title

BJ Banda

Letterkenny Rovers’ 2-1 away win over Rathmullan Celtic handed them the Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division title this afternoon.

A goal in each half from David O’Donnell and BJ Banda sealed the win for Letterkenny.

After the game, goal-scorer Banda spoke to Diarmuid Doherty…

 

Aidy Delap, who is back playing for Rovers after spending time in the League Of Ireland, also spoke to Diarmuid…

 

Anthony Gorman is part of the management team at Letterkenny.

After the game, Gorman said the most special thing about winning this title is the fact that so many of the players played for the club at underage level…

 

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested following serious road traffic collision in Tyrone

6 April 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption in Castlefin affecting water supply

6 April 2025
489072699_1104567608376176_7604757780909999875_n
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigation collision involving motorcyclist

6 April 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

6-year-old girl killed in truck collision in Galway

6 April 2025
