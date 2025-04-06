Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 06/04/25

Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division
Fanad United 2-0 Bonagee United (Friday)
Gweedore Celtic 1-1 St Catherines (Friday)
Kildrum Tigers 1-1 Keadue Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 7-1 Swilly Rovers
Rathmullan Celtic 1-2 Letterkenny Rovers
*Letterkenny Rovers are Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division Champions
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Ballybofey United 0-1 Cappry Rovers
Castlefin Celtic 3-1 Milford United
Cranford FC 0-6 Lagan Harps
Donegal Town 6-0 Lifford Celtic
Gweedore United 2-4 Glenea United
Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two
Kerrykeel 71 2-1 Convoy Arsenal
Deele Harps vs Drumoghill
Dunkineely Celtic 1-1 Drumkeen United
Whitestrand United 8-2 Letterbarrow Celtic
* Kerrykeel 71 are Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two Champions