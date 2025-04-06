Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Junior League Results – Sunday 06/04/25

Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division 

Fanad United 2-0 Bonagee United (Friday)

Gweedore Celtic 1-1 St Catherines (Friday)

Kildrum Tigers 1-1 Keadue Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic 7-1 Swilly Rovers

Rathmullan Celtic 1-2 Letterkenny Rovers

*Letterkenny Rovers are Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division Champions

 

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United 0-1 Cappry Rovers

Castlefin Celtic 3-1 Milford United

Cranford FC 0-6 Lagan Harps

Donegal Town 6-0 Lifford Celtic

Gweedore United 2-4 Glenea United

 

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two

Kerrykeel 71 2-1 Convoy Arsenal

Deele Harps vs Drumoghill

Dunkineely Celtic 1-1 Drumkeen United

Whitestrand United 8-2 Letterbarrow Celtic

* Kerrykeel 71 are Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two Champions

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested following serious road traffic collision in Tyrone

6 April 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption in Castlefin affecting water supply

6 April 2025
489072699_1104567608376176_7604757780909999875_n
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigation collision involving motorcyclist

6 April 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

6-year-old girl killed in truck collision in Galway

6 April 2025
Advertisement

