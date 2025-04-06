Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal run out 10-point winners over Derry – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney, Brendan Kilcoyne & Michael McMullan

Photo: Official Donegal GAA on Facebook

Donegal have beaten Derry 1-25 to 1-15 in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round at MacCumhaill Park this afternoon.

A Daire O’Baoil goal for Donegal was the big score of the first half after Dan Higgins had raised a green flag for Derry moments earlier.

After leading 1-12 to 1-05 at the break, Jim McGuinness’ side survived an early onslaught from the Oakleafers at the beginning of the second period to run out convincing 10-point winners.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney were live at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…

 

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life and former Donegal selector Brendan Kilcoyne also joined Oisin in the commentary box after the game…

