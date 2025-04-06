Jim McGuinness and Shane O’Donnell on Donegal’s win over Derry

Jim McGuinness said he would have taken any kind of win in today’s Ulster Senior Football Championship opener against Derry at MacCumhaill Park.

As it turned out, his Donegal side were 1-25 to 1-15 winners and have set up a date with NFL Division 2 Champions Monaghan in an Ulster Quarter-Final in two weeks time.

After today’s game, McGuinness spoke to Highland’s Brendan Devenney and was relieved to get through…

Shane O’Donnell put in a huge shift for Donegal today. He also gave his thoughts to Brendan…