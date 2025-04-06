Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Kerrykeel 71 hold on to snatch title away from Convoy – Hughie Walsh says “it’s a great day for the wee club”

Kerrykeel 71 are Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2 Champions

Kerrykeel 71 have won the Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division 2 league title after a nail-biting end to the season at Rab’s Park this afternoon.

Coming into the contest, Hughie Walsh’s side knew they had to defeat title-rivals Convoy Arsenal to claim glory as a draw or a win for the visitors would have handed them the league instead.

Kerrykeel went 1-0 up on 51 minutes through Brandon McClafferty and doubled their lead when Bernard McGettigan found the net with 11 minutes to play.

Convoy pulled one back thanks to a Jamie O’Donnell strike 3 minutes from time to set up a nervy finish, but Walsh’s team held on to claim the title much to the delight of the huge home support.

After the game, the Kerrykeel boss spoke to Ciaran Cannon on Sunday Sport and said “it’s a great day for the wee club”…

