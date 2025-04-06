Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Paddy Tally says Patton’s quality had huge impact on the game

Paddy Tally was full of praise for Shaun Patton after today’s Ulster Senior Football Championship clash in Ballybofey.

The Derry manager saw his side go down 1-25 to 1-15 and was particularly impressed with the quality of the Donegal goalkeeper.

Patton saved a first-half penalty and, in Tally’s opinion, his pin-point kick-outs paved the way for Jim McGuinness’ side to run out comfortable winners.

Tally said the St. Eunan’s man’s ability to pick out players on the run was “out of this world”…

 

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life caught up with the Oakleaf boss for Highland Radio Sport…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested following serious road traffic collision in Tyrone

6 April 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption in Castlefin affecting water supply

6 April 2025
489072699_1104567608376176_7604757780909999875_n
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigation collision involving motorcyclist

6 April 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

6-year-old girl killed in truck collision in Galway

6 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested following serious road traffic collision in Tyrone

6 April 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption in Castlefin affecting water supply

6 April 2025
489072699_1104567608376176_7604757780909999875_n
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry investigation collision involving motorcyclist

6 April 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

6-year-old girl killed in truck collision in Galway

6 April 2025
Irish Water 1
News

Burst water main in Bridge End causing supply disruptions

6 April 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with serious wildfire in Co. Down

6 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube