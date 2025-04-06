Paddy Tally says Patton’s quality had huge impact on the game

Paddy Tally was full of praise for Shaun Patton after today’s Ulster Senior Football Championship clash in Ballybofey.

The Derry manager saw his side go down 1-25 to 1-15 and was particularly impressed with the quality of the Donegal goalkeeper.

Patton saved a first-half penalty and, in Tally’s opinion, his pin-point kick-outs paved the way for Jim McGuinness’ side to run out comfortable winners.

Tally said the St. Eunan’s man’s ability to pick out players on the run was “out of this world”…

Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life caught up with the Oakleaf boss for Highland Radio Sport…