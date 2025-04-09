New North West 10k Charity T-Shirt launched

The North West 10k Committee has unveiled the new t-shirt for the charity run and walk which takes place on Monday, 5th of May in Letterkenny. The launch of the orange coloured t-shirt took place in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Multiple Sclerosis Donegal Branch and Donegal Horizons CLG will be the beneficiaries from an event that has raised nearly €984,000 for 40 charities over the past 27 years. North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin is asking the public to support Donegal Horizons and MS Donegal with the fundraisers that are being organised for the coming weeks.

These include a Quiz in Letterkenny Golf Club on Friday 11th April’ Coffee Morning at New Horizons, Carndonagh, Thursday 17th April; Coffee Morning in Maggie’s Tavern, St. Johnston, Saturday 26th April (11-2pm).

There is also a Stars in Your Eyes Show in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on Thursday 24th April and a Coffee Morning in Kilcar on Thursday 18th, May. Another fundraiser ongoing is for a jersey signed by the Donegal Senior GAA Team (online). More details on the North West 10k Facebook Page.

All monies raised stays in Donegal to benefit local organisations that are doing so much good work.

10k Chairperson Neil Martin has praised the work of the two charities who have been working on a range of fundraising initiatives. “There is now just under a month to go the North West 10k on Monday, May 5th so I would now encourage runners, walkers and families to get registered online as we are expecting a big turnout again.

With the fine weather we are having it is ideal for those training to run the 10k and for walkers to get out and get used to doing that distance. It’s really important that we give all the support we can to Multiples Sclerosis Donegal Branch and Donegal Horizons CLG to raise as much money as possible. As a Committee we would like to see the Northwest 10k break the million euro mark this year and that can only be done with the support of the public” Mr Martin said.

Online entries are now being taken for the May 5th event by clicking on the link

https://in.njuko.com/north-west-10k-20251732297749168

where runners and walkers will find all the information required. Details can also be found on the www.northwest10k.com website. Sponsorship cards are available from committee members, the benefitting charities and Letterkenny Chamber.