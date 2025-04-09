Toland and Patten pleased with Irish display as they beat Greece in Dublin

The Republic of Ireland recorded a second successive win over Greece in the Nations League on Tuesday night and the Donegal players were heavily involved.

Tyler Toland started once again in midfield while Anna Patten’s goal added to a first-half penalty from Amber Barrett gave the the Girls in Green a 2-1 win at the Tallaght Stadium.

It was back to back games in which Barrett found the net and its a third international goal for Patten who’s grandfather hails from Falcarragh.

Patten says the manner of Ireland’s display was pleasing:

Ireland will conclude their Group campaign with matches against Turkey and Slovenia in the next international window, which begins at the end of May.

Speaking with the media after the game, Tyler Toland said the group has lots of potential: