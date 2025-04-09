Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Toland and Patten pleased with Irish display as they beat Greece in Dublin

Anna Patten

The Republic of Ireland recorded a second successive win over Greece in the Nations League on Tuesday night and the Donegal players were heavily involved.

Tyler Toland started once again in midfield while Anna Patten’s goal added to a first-half penalty from Amber Barrett gave the the Girls in Green a 2-1 win at the Tallaght Stadium.

It was back to back games in which Barrett found the net and its a third international goal for Patten who’s grandfather hails from Falcarragh.

Patten says the manner of Ireland’s display was pleasing:

Ireland will conclude their Group campaign with matches against Turkey and Slovenia in the next international window, which begins at the end of May.

Tyler Toland

Speaking with the media after the game, Tyler Toland said the group has lots of potential:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

protest luh
News, Top Stories

Third protest organised for improved cancer services at LUH

9 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

€35 million allocated to Donegal in HSE Captial Plan 2025

9 April 2025
garda gardai speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

9 April 2025
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News

Abuse of DCC housing staff condemned

9 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

protest luh
News, Top Stories

Third protest organised for improved cancer services at LUH

9 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

€35 million allocated to Donegal in HSE Captial Plan 2025

9 April 2025
garda gardai speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

9 April 2025
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News

Abuse of DCC housing staff condemned

9 April 2025
0_House-Keys
Audio, News

40 homes at risk with development of Ten-T

9 April 2025
Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to meet with Creeslough families

9 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube