14,000 children face potential surgery delays at hand of CHI funding suspension

Nearly 14,000 children could face surgery delays of up to 10 months after funding for operations at Children’s Health Ireland was suspended.

According to the Irish Independent, the National Treatment Purchase Fund had been covering around 480 procedures weekly.

However, support was pulled last week amid serious concerns about CHI’s internal practices, including reports of a toxic workplace and unnecessary surgeries.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has called for the release of an internal report, now referred to Gardaí, but CHI has yet to comply.