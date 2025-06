It has emerged that 155 council homes are currently vacant across Donegal, with 82 houses having been out of commission for up to 12 months or more.

The data is the result of a Freedom of Information Request from Sinn Féin.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says he is ‘sick and tired’ of the blame game, especially when the country is facing a housing crisis.

He added that while the crisis is compounded in Donegal by crumbling homes, this can’t be labelled as a county problem: