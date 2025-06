Of the 120 recruits sworn in today as members of An Garda Siochana, 18 will be based in the North West.

Meanwhile, 74 new Gardai will be deployed to Dublin, 17 in the east of the country and 11 in the south.

A graduation ceremony has taken place at the training college in Templemore.

As of today, there are 14,318 sworn members of the force.

One of today’s graduates, Garda Christopher Dempsey, was pleased to get over the line: