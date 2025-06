There’s been a tenfold increase in fraudsters targeting Bank of Ireland customers with a sophisticated scam.

It aims to trick people into transferring their money into bogus so-called “safe accounts”, with convincing fake texts and calls.

Bank of Ireland says there’s been a dramatic spike in the number of customers targeted by this scam in the last 24 hours.

The bank is reminding people it will never ask them to move money to another account to keep it safe.