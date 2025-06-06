Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Calls for funding to increase childcare capacity in Donegal

There’s calls for the Government to provide capital investment for childcare facilities to increase capacity in Donegal.

The lack of childcare is said to be at a crisis point in the county.

Councillor Dakota Nic Mheanman has hit out at the Government for failing to follow through on a commitment to reduce childcare costs to €200 per month.

Yesterday, Minister Norma Foley announced a maximum cap of €295 per week for early learning and childcare services.

Councillor Nic Mheanman says once parents get over the initial barrier of securing a childcare place, they then struggle with the cost element:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ARK HOUSING SOD CUT
News

131 houses to be developed on former Tillie & Henderson shirt factory site in Derry

6 June 2025
Barnesmore Gap Greenway Consultation
News

Public consultation begins today on Barnesmore Gap Greenway

6 June 2025
childcare
News, Audio

Calls for funding to increase childcare capacity in Donegal

6 June 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, June 5th

5 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ARK HOUSING SOD CUT
News

131 houses to be developed on former Tillie & Henderson shirt factory site in Derry

6 June 2025
Barnesmore Gap Greenway Consultation
News

Public consultation begins today on Barnesmore Gap Greenway

6 June 2025
childcare
News, Audio

Calls for funding to increase childcare capacity in Donegal

6 June 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, June 5th

5 June 2025
Sea Sessions
News, Top Stories

Sea Sessions not going ahead this year

5 June 2025
court hammer
News, Top Stories

Man who previously raped student in Donegal jailed for harassment of three journalists

5 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube