Calls for funding to increase childcare capacity in Donegal

There’s calls for the Government to provide capital investment for childcare facilities to increase capacity in Donegal.

The lack of childcare is said to be at a crisis point in the county.

Councillor Dakota Nic Mheanman has hit out at the Government for failing to follow through on a commitment to reduce childcare costs to €200 per month.

Yesterday, Minister Norma Foley announced a maximum cap of €295 per week for early learning and childcare services.

Councillor Nic Mheanman says once parents get over the initial barrier of securing a childcare place, they then struggle with the cost element: