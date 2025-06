From September, childcare fees for parents paying the highest rates will be capped at €295 per week.

With the National Childcare Scheme subsidy, many parents will effectively pay around €198 weekly, closer to the national average of €197.

The cap applies to full-day care of 40 to 50 hours and follows a fee freeze introduced in 2022.

State funding for childcare will also rise by €60 million next year.