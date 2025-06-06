Delight for Matthew McCole as he wins National Elite boxing title

Donegal’s Matthew McCole lifted the Irish Elite light-middleweight 70kg title in Belfast last night.

The 26-year-old, who competes with the Illies Golden Gloves boxing club, secured victory over Eugene McKeever of Holy Family Drogheda following a split 4-1 decision at the Girdwood Community Hub.

For the Dungloe man, it was a particularly pleasing win as he had been beaten in four previous contests by McKeever.

McCole will be hoping now to represent Ireland at the World Boxing Championships in September.

Last month McCole was victorious in his senior international debut against Austria’s Rahman Altamirov.