Diversity in Decision Making project is one of many to bolster inclusivity in Donegal- Cllr Canning

A ‘Diversity in Decision Making’ Project has been launched in Donegal.

The cross-border project aims to support inclusive leadership, cross-community engagement, and cultural understanding in the county.

Supported by PEACEPLUS and funded through Donegal County Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan, the initiative seeks to build a more peaceful and cohesive society by enhancing the participation of Black and Minority Ethnic communities – including Travellers and Roma – in local decision-making and public life.

Councillor Paul Canning, Chair of the Donegal PEACEPLUS Partnership, says this is one project of many:

