Emeis Ireland to conduct review of all facilities, including three in Donegal

Emeis Ireland says it’s cooperating fully with all regulatory and statutory bodies.

It’s confirmed that HIQA and the HSE have visited Beneavin Manor and The Residence Portlaoise, and it’s engaging with these agencies.

It’s describing the footage which aired on the RTE Investigates programme as both shocking and unacceptable.

It says a series of measures were taken as soon as it was alerted to the situation.

The company says it is conducting its own review of operations throughout its 25 facilities which include Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Fahan, Brentwood Manor Nursing Home and Brindley Manor Nursing Home, both in Convoy.

Full Statement:

Emeis Ireland notes the request by the Minister for Older People for HIQA to conduct a national review of its nursing home facilities and is co-operating fully with all regulatory and statutory bodies. We can confirm that both HIQA and the HSE have visited Beneavin Manor and The Residence Portlaoise and we are engaging with these agencies.

The footage which aired on the RTE Investigates programme was both shocking and unacceptable and unquestionably equated to poor and abusive practice. Emeis Ireland has taken appropriate safeguarding actions in relation to residents and specific actions in relation to staff and a full organisational review is underway. These incidents were not representative of the professionalism and commitment of our employees in Ireland, nor of the everyday life in our facilities.

A series of measures were taken as soon as we were alerted to the situation. On-site audits are being carried out to determine the causes and immediate actions were taken to address these poor practices as quickly as possible; the timely supplies of materials have been addressed; an open channel has been established and maintained with the relevant regulatory authorities.

Emeis Ireland has also initiated a detailed corrective action plan working to six objectives:

Ensuring the immediate safety of all residents

Strengthening safeguarding systems

Improving staff training and competence

Addressing a culture of fear or poor reporting

Improving communication with families

Strengthening governance and oversight

Emeis Ireland is also conducting its own review of operations throughout its 25 facilities.

We also wish to clarify that HIQA had, following an inspection of The Residence Portlaoise, issued notification of a decision for The Residence Portlaoise to cease admissions 14 days from receipt of the notice. Due to an administrative error on our part regarding the date to cease admissions, admissions continued for 8 days until 30 April 2025 in The Residence Portlaoise.

We reiterate our deep regret and disappointment in respect of the matters uncovered by the programme. Emeis Ireland once again extends a genuine and open apology to all residents of Beneavin Manor and The Residence Portlaoise, and to their families for the pain and distress imposed on them, due to clearly identified failures in care. We also extend an apology to the residents and families in our wider facilities and our dedicated staff members working in good faith throughout the group, who have been let down by these events.