Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, June 6th

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, June 6th:

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, June 6th

6 June 2025
Man in critical condition after being found with serious head injuries in Dungiven

6 June 2025
Calves killed in crash in Burnfoot

6 June 2025
18 new Garda recruits to be deployed to North West

6 June 2025
Minister Callaery visiting Letterkenny today

6 June 2025
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 June 2025

