Man in critical condition after being found with serious head injuries in Dungiven

A man remains in a critical condition after being found with serious head injuries at a house in Dungiven on Monday.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help determine the movements of a man in his 40s between 1.30am and 3am, on Monday.

He’s believed to have been wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and was dropped off by a friend at Garvagh Road at 1.30am.

Police say the man remains in a critical condition in hospital, and at this time it is unclear exactly where or how he sustained his injuries.

They are appealing to anyone who saw a man matching the above description in the Garvagh Road area in the early hours of Monday, or who has dash-cam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the area, to contact detectives in Coleraine.