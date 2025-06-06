Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Man in critical condition after being found with serious head injuries in Dungiven

A man remains in a critical condition after being found with serious head injuries at a house in Dungiven on Monday.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help determine the movements of a man in his 40s between 1.30am and 3am, on Monday.

He’s believed to have been wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and was dropped off by a friend at Garvagh Road at 1.30am.

Police say the man remains in a critical condition in hospital, and at this time it is unclear exactly where or how he sustained his injuries.

They are appealing to anyone who saw a man matching the above description in the Garvagh Road area in the early hours of Monday, or who has dash-cam, CCTV, or doorbell footage from the area, to contact detectives in Coleraine.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition after being found with serious head injuries in Dungiven

6 June 2025
Garda
News, Top Stories

Calves killed in crash in Burnfoot

6 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-06 130254
News, Audio, Top Stories

18 new Garda recruits to be deployed to North West

6 June 2025
Dara Calleary
News, Top Stories

Minister Callaery visiting Letterkenny today

6 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition after being found with serious head injuries in Dungiven

6 June 2025
Garda
News, Top Stories

Calves killed in crash in Burnfoot

6 June 2025
Screenshot 2025-06-06 130254
News, Audio, Top Stories

18 new Garda recruits to be deployed to North West

6 June 2025
Dara Calleary
News, Top Stories

Minister Callaery visiting Letterkenny today

6 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 June 2025
BOI Scams
News, Top Stories

BOI see spike in customers targeted by ‘safe account’ scam

6 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube