McCole on claiming Irish Elite title: “I didn’t think it would ever happen”

Matthew McCole getting his hand raised on Thursday

High-level sport has a tendency to produce it’s fair share of redemption stories and Thursday night in Belfast was Matthew McCole’s.

The Illies Golden Gloves boxer was 0-4 against Eugene McKeever heading into the Elite 70kg Final at the Girdwood Community Hub.

McKeever had beaten McCole’s IGG teammate Cahir Gormley in his semi-final earlier in the week and was looking as sharp as ever.

That was, of course, until he ran into Dungloe native Matthew McCole for a fifth time last night.

This time it was different – McCole produced a superb performance to win 4-1 on the judges score-cards, handing him his first taste of Elite level glory and, perhaps more impressively, overcoming an old rival who had bested him in the past.

Matthew spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher this evening and was asked how it felt to finally be crowned the Irish Elite Light-Middleweight Champion…

