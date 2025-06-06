Minister Callaery visiting Letterkenny today



The Minister for the Department of Social Protection and Rural and Community Development is visiting Letterkenny today.

Among Minister Dara Calleary’s schedule was a visit to the Department of Social Protection office in the town, which will be the base for the new auto enrolment pension saving scheme.

Tata Consultancy Services, also based in Letterkenny, is carrying out a large portion of work for the scheme.

Minister Calleary says the rollout date of January is set in stone:

Listen to the interview in full here: