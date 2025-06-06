Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Minister Callaery visiting Letterkenny today


The Minister for the Department of Social Protection and Rural and Community Development is visiting Letterkenny today.

Among Minister Dara Calleary’s schedule was a visit to the Department of Social Protection office in the town, which will be the base for the new auto enrolment pension saving scheme.

Tata Consultancy Services, also based in Letterkenny, is carrying out a large portion of work for the scheme.

Minister Calleary says the rollout date of January is set in stone:

Listen to the interview in full here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dara Calleary
News, Top Stories

Minister Callaery visiting Letterkenny today

6 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 June 2025
BOI Scams
News, Top Stories

BOI see spike in customers targeted by ‘safe account’ scam

6 June 2025
depositphotos_115748856-stock-photo-doctor-writing-patient-notes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Workload pressures pushing Derry GPs into Donegal – Dr Black

6 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Dara Calleary
News, Top Stories

Minister Callaery visiting Letterkenny today

6 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 June 2025
BOI Scams
News, Top Stories

BOI see spike in customers targeted by ‘safe account’ scam

6 June 2025
depositphotos_115748856-stock-photo-doctor-writing-patient-notes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Workload pressures pushing Derry GPs into Donegal – Dr Black

6 June 2025
Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Audio, Top Stories

The HSE broke their commitment to review the surgical hub decision – Deputy MacLochlainn

6 June 2025
candle
News

Teen killed in Co. Kildare crash

6 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube