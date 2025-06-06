Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Cllr Ciaran Brogan, Damien Dowds and John McAteer – we discuss nursing home care, pro Gaza Graffiti and a surgical hub, or lack thereof, at Letterkenny University Hospital:

Seamus Gunn discusses AI and answers your legal questions and later Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn claims he and other elect reps have been mislead about a review to choose Sligo as the location for a new surgical hub:

Qualified Nurse Lucas Meehan discusses RTE investigates expose of nursing homes, Katie McGee tells us what Cara house is doing for Men’s Health Week and we discuss the dramatic fall out between Trump and Musk!: