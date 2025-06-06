Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Public consultation begins today on Barnesmore Gap Greenway

People are being invited to have their say on the Barnesmore Gap Greenway.

A public consultation begins today on the third phase of the project.

Donegal County Council is holding a public consultation on the preferred route option for the Barnesmore Gap Greenway project, which is to be developed between Donegal Town and Ballybofey/ Stranorlar.

It follows a public consultation in Novermber 2023, options assessments, one-to-one landowner meetings and environmental surveys.

Residents of Donegal Town, Ballybofey, and Stranorlar are being invited to have their say on the identified route.

Two in-person consultations are being held. The first one on Wednesday, June 11th, from 12pm – 8pm at the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, and the second on Thursday, June 12th, from 12pm to 8pm at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.

The closing date for the consultation is Friday, June 27th.

ARK HOUSING SOD CUT
News

131 houses to be developed on former Tillie & Henderson shirt factory site in Derry

6 June 2025
Barnesmore Gap Greenway Consultation
News

Public consultation begins today on Barnesmore Gap Greenway

6 June 2025
childcare
News, Audio

Calls for funding to increase childcare capacity in Donegal

6 June 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, June 5th

5 June 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

