Public consultation begins today on Barnesmore Gap Greenway

People are being invited to have their say on the Barnesmore Gap Greenway.

A public consultation begins today on the third phase of the project.

Donegal County Council is holding a public consultation on the preferred route option for the Barnesmore Gap Greenway project, which is to be developed between Donegal Town and Ballybofey/ Stranorlar.

It follows a public consultation in Novermber 2023, options assessments, one-to-one landowner meetings and environmental surveys.

Residents of Donegal Town, Ballybofey, and Stranorlar are being invited to have their say on the identified route.

Two in-person consultations are being held. The first one on Wednesday, June 11th, from 12pm – 8pm at the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town, and the second on Thursday, June 12th, from 12pm to 8pm at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey.

The closing date for the consultation is Friday, June 27th.