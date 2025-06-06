Teen killed in Co. Kildare crash



A teenager has died in a road traffic crash in Co. Kildare.

A second teen was injured in the collision in Newbridge last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on the Barrettstown Road in Newbridge just after 8 o’clock last night.

There was only one vehicle involved, a pick-up truck, carrying two men, both aged in their late teens.

The passenger was taken to Naas General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem will be carried out on the young man’s body.

The driver of the pick-up was brought to Tallaght Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Barrettstown road remains closed today while the scene is examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward and would like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area last night.