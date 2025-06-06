Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Teen killed in Co. Kildare crash


A teenager has died in a road traffic crash in Co. Kildare.

A second teen was injured in the collision in Newbridge last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on the Barrettstown Road in Newbridge just after 8 o’clock last night.

There was only one vehicle involved, a pick-up truck, carrying two men, both aged in their late teens.

The passenger was taken to Naas General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem will be carried out on the young man’s body.

The driver of the pick-up was brought to Tallaght Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Barrettstown road remains closed today while the scene is examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward and would like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area last night.

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

6 June 2025
BOI Scams
News, Top Stories

BOI see spike in customers targeted by 'safe account' scam

6 June 2025
depositphotos_115748856-stock-photo-doctor-writing-patient-notes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Workload pressures pushing Derry GPs into Donegal – Dr Black

6 June 2025
Padraig MacLochlainn
News, Audio, Top Stories

The HSE broke their commitment to review the surgical hub decision – Deputy MacLochlainn

6 June 2025
Advertisement

Donegal Travellers Project, in partnership with Donegal County Council's PEACEPLUS Partnership, has officially launched a new cross-community initiative under the theme Celebrating Cultural Diversity. The 'Diversity in Decision Making' project is supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), and is funded through Donegal County Council's PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan. Seated from left Senator Eileen Flynn, Cllr. Paul Canning, Launched Project and Anna Scully, Decision Maker Project. Back from left Kyle Quill, Francine Blaché-Breen, Speaker Interculturalism, Hugh Friel, Cahirperson and Balume Dube, Participative Democracy. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Audio

Diversity in Decision Making project is one of many to bolster inclusivity in Donegal- Cllr Canning

6 June 2025

