The HSE broke their commitment to review the surgical hub decision – Deputy MacLochlainn

There have been accusations that a commitment made during a meeting with HSE officials and public representatives regarding Letterkenny’s exclusion from a decision surrounding the location of a new surgical hub has been broken.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says he and others were told that the decision to build the hub in Sligo would be reviewed and a follow-up meeting would be held in a few short weeks.

However, it emerged yesterday that the decision was approved by the HSE board and is to be sent to the Department of Health next week.

Deputy MacLochlainn told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon Show of his email exchanges with Tony Canavan, the Regional Executive Officer of the HSE West and Northwest: