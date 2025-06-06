Trump and Musk turn sour in public spat

Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s relationship has turned into a public feud.

What began as a row about tax plans escalated, with Mr Musk tweeting unsupported claims that the president’s name appears in documents related to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Trump has threatened to cancel his companies’ contracts, and more than $150 billion has been wiped off the value of Tesla.

Earlier, the president had told White House reporters he’d ‘gone crazy’.

Elon Musk’s dad Errol says the row between the two will peter out: