The average spend for an Irish wedding is around €10,000.

One in four couples spend up to €50,000, according to the survey by online savings platform Raisin Bank.

45% of those surveyed said they’re willing to go into debt to fund the cost of the wedding.

While 85% said they’d like to receive cash as a present.

Most said the correct cash present is between €100 to €200 euro with 20% saying it should be €300.