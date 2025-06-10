Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Around The Northwest on Top of Errigal Mountain | May 19th 2025

Listen back to a first for Highland Radio – Around The Northwest with John Breslin LIVE from the Top of Errigal Mountain!

On the 19th of May John Breslin and some of the Highland Radio team took the hike up the tallest peak in the Northwest to broadcast from the very top! We were joined by some very special guests on the day chatting to some locals and some people who are heavily involved within the community and the Mountain!

A very special thanks to Josephine Kelly, Micheal Choilm Mac Giolla Easpuig, David Leonard, Neil Roarty and Terry Parker, who all came up to join us on the day for a chat!

