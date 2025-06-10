Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Cars interfered with in Ramelton

Gardai say a number of a number of cars were tampered with and damaged in the Ramelton area on Friday and Saturday last.

Between 8pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday, a Toyota Scion was damaged in the area of The Mall. A window was smashed and the lock was interfered with.

Between 11.30pm on Friday and 10.30am on Saturday, the window of a Nissan Note was damaged at Castle Street. No entry was gained to the car.

Between 9.30pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday, the front bumper was damaged on a Lexus parked at Castle Street, Ramelton, sand the spoiler was removed from the rear of the car.

We appeal to anybody who may have relevant information or dash-cam footage to get in touch with Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060. The Garda Confidential Line can be contacted on 1800 666 111.

