Cllr Ciaran Brogan elected new Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District

Cllr Ciaran Brogan is the new Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, with Cllr Pauric McGarvey elected Deputy Mayor.

Speaking to Highland Radio News after his election, Cllr Brogan said addressing transport issues will be a major priority, and he and the council will be very vocal in pursuing the Bonagee Link and the Northern and Southern Relief Roads.

Cllr Brogan previously served as Mayor of the old Letterkenny Town Council, but says it will be an honour to serve as Mayor of Letterkenny and Milford: