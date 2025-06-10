Cross-community programme aimed at supporting residents in Letterkenny’s most disadvantaged areas launched

A new cross-community programme aimed at supporting residents in some of Letterkenny’s most disadvantaged areas has been launched.

The Letterkenny Community Impact Project seeks to build relationships, empower local leadership, and address issues such as poverty, deprivation, exclusion, and social division.

Supported by the International Fund for Ireland, with funding of €122,000 under its Peace Impact Programme, Letterkenny Community Impact Project will target three disadvantaged areas in Letterkenny and eight different estates, working with residents.

The programme will engage underrepresented voices in peacebuilding processes, such as young people at risk, socially isolated individuals, former political prisoners, and members of ethnic minority groups.

Led by Letterkenny CDP, as part of the initiative, a new Residents Forum will be established and conflict mediation training will be provided, as well as community intervention support and advocacy work.

In addition, direct outreach to individuals and families impacted by poverty will be conducted, a peer-led women’s support group set up, and diversionary youth programming provided.

Meanwhile, health and well-being initiatives, including literacy sessions and access to counselling, will be central to the project.