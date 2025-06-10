Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Cross-community programme aimed at supporting residents in Letterkenny’s most disadvantaged areas launched

A new cross-community programme aimed at supporting residents in some of Letterkenny’s most disadvantaged areas has been launched.

The Letterkenny Community Impact Project seeks to build relationships, empower local leadership, and address issues such as poverty, deprivation, exclusion, and social division.

Supported by the International Fund for Ireland, with funding of €122,000 under its Peace Impact Programme, Letterkenny Community Impact Project will target three disadvantaged areas in Letterkenny and eight different estates, working with residents.

The programme will engage underrepresented voices in peacebuilding processes, such as young people at risk, socially isolated individuals, former political prisoners, and members of ethnic minority groups.

Led by Letterkenny CDP, as part of the initiative, a new Residents Forum will be established and conflict mediation training will be provided, as well as community intervention support and advocacy work.
In addition, direct outreach to individuals and families impacted by poverty will be conducted, a peer-led women’s support group set up, and diversionary youth programming provided.
Meanwhile, health and well-being initiatives, including literacy sessions and access to counselling, will be central to the project.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Amy Post, CDP, Anne Flannigan, CDP, Pádraig MacLochlainn, TD, Brida Lee, IFF, Shona McCArthy, IFI Chairperson, , Kevin Gillespie, St. Eunans Cathedral, Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Mayor, Shay Ramsey, CDP, Margaret Toner, CDP, Cllr. Tomás Seán Devine, Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas Cathaoirleach Donegal County Council, Mary Moy, IFF and Lorraine Callan, CDP at the launch of the Letterkenny CDP, IFI Peace Impact Project at the CDP Office in the Courtyard Shopping Centre on Thursday June 5th. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Cross-community programme aimed at supporting residents in Letterkenny’s most disadvantaged areas launched

10 June 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, June 9th

9 June 2025
Festival Music Gig Concert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty calls for Government to intervene to save festivals after Sea Sessions announcement

9 June 2025
madleen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Durkan urges NI Executive to speak out about Gaza flotilla intervention

9 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Amy Post, CDP, Anne Flannigan, CDP, Pádraig MacLochlainn, TD, Brida Lee, IFF, Shona McCArthy, IFI Chairperson, , Kevin Gillespie, St. Eunans Cathedral, Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Mayor, Shay Ramsey, CDP, Margaret Toner, CDP, Cllr. Tomás Seán Devine, Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh, Leas Cathaoirleach Donegal County Council, Mary Moy, IFF and Lorraine Callan, CDP at the launch of the Letterkenny CDP, IFI Peace Impact Project at the CDP Office in the Courtyard Shopping Centre on Thursday June 5th. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Cross-community programme aimed at supporting residents in Letterkenny’s most disadvantaged areas launched

10 June 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, June 9th

9 June 2025
Festival Music Gig Concert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty calls for Government to intervene to save festivals after Sea Sessions announcement

9 June 2025
madleen
News, Audio, Top Stories

Durkan urges NI Executive to speak out about Gaza flotilla intervention

9 June 2025
Andrew Muir
News, Audio

North’s Agriculture Minister receives death threat

9 June 2025
Gardai incident
News

Man arrested in Co Monaghan on suspicion of human trafficking offences

9 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube