Gardai appeal for information after cars are targeted at LUH Car Park

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a blue Toyota Sienta with a partial registration of ‘171D62’ that was stolen from Letterkenny University Hospital Carpark in the early hours of Saturday morning last, June 7th of June between 4am and 8.25am, when it was located crashed into a ditch at Manorview Park, Letterkenny.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed two males between these times on foot in the area of the hospital carpark to get in touch with us. Dash cam footage is also being sought.

In what’s thought to be a linked incident on the same morning, between 4am and 9am, the driver’s window of a Toyota Aqua was smashed.

It is not believed that the car was entered.

Any relevant information regarding either incident may be passed on to Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.