Gardai investigate early morning incident in Kilmacrennan

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Gort Na Rí, Kimacrennan in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at approximately 00.15am, and as part of their investigation, gardai are seeking dash-cam footage from Gort Na Rí and surrounding areas between 11.30 last night and 00.30 this morning.

They’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have observed a red and black scrambler motorbike in the area with two men on board between those times.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060.