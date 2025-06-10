Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardai investigate early morning incident in Kilmacrennan

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Gort Na Rí, Kimacrennan in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at approximately 00.15am, and as  part of their investigation, gardai are seeking dash-cam footage from Gort Na Rí and surrounding areas between 11.30 last night and 00.30 this morning.

They’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have observed a red and black scrambler motorbike in the area with two men on board between those times.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ramelton
News, Top Stories

Cars interfered with in Ramelton

10 June 2025
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information after cars are targeted at LUH Car Park

10 June 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gazebos stolen following the Rory Gallagher Festival in Buncrana

10 June 2025
garda
News

Trailer stolen in Pettigto

10 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ramelton
News, Top Stories

Cars interfered with in Ramelton

10 June 2025
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information after cars are targeted at LUH Car Park

10 June 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gazebos stolen following the Rory Gallagher Festival in Buncrana

10 June 2025
garda
News

Trailer stolen in Pettigto

10 June 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Horse stolen in Muff

10 June 2025
Ballybofey GS
News

Closed down factory broken into in Stranorlar

10 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube