Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Horse stolen in Muff

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a Boulonnais horse from a field at Ture, Muff over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

It happened between 5pm on Saturday the May 31st and 10am the following morning.

The horse in question is male, white in colour, 3 years old, 16 hands in height and it has an anchor tattoo on its neck. We appeal to anyone who may have observed suspicious vehicles or activity in the area between those dates to get in touch.

Should anyone have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the horse. or should anyone come across it for sale, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ramelton
News, Top Stories

Cars interfered with in Ramelton

10 June 2025
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information after cars are targeted at LUH Car Park

10 June 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gazebos stolen following the Rory Gallagher Festival in Buncrana

10 June 2025
garda
News

Trailer stolen in Pettigto

10 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ramelton
News, Top Stories

Cars interfered with in Ramelton

10 June 2025
Letterkenny General Hospital facing ward closures
News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information after cars are targeted at LUH Car Park

10 June 2025
Garda-Logo
News

Gazebos stolen following the Rory Gallagher Festival in Buncrana

10 June 2025
garda
News

Trailer stolen in Pettigto

10 June 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Horse stolen in Muff

10 June 2025
Ballybofey GS
News

Closed down factory broken into in Stranorlar

10 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube