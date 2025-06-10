Horse stolen in Muff

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a Boulonnais horse from a field at Ture, Muff over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

It happened between 5pm on Saturday the May 31st and 10am the following morning.

The horse in question is male, white in colour, 3 years old, 16 hands in height and it has an anchor tattoo on its neck. We appeal to anyone who may have observed suspicious vehicles or activity in the area between those dates to get in touch.

Should anyone have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the horse. or should anyone come across it for sale, they are asked to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.