Man and woman in their 70s hospitalised after being hit by car in Buncrana

Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Buncrana earlier today.

A man and woman, aged in their 70s, have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital after being hit by a car at around 11:55am this morning.

Gardai have described their injuries as non-life-threatening.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 70s, and the driver of a nearby vehicle, a woman in her 70s, have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information or relevant camera footage is asked to contact Gardai in Buncrana.

