‘Merit’ in holding public inquiry in Mobuoy dump – Minister Muir

The North’s Agriculture and Environment Minister says there’s ‘merit’ in holding a public inquiry into a large illegal dump near Derry.

Last week, two company directors were jailed for their role in what Minister Andrew Muir has described as an ‘abhorrent crime of an industrial scale’ at Mobuoy.

He claims it could cost up to £700 million to remediate the site, which spans more than 100 acres.

A public consultation on the draft Remediation Strategy for the Mobuoy site is expected to be launched in the coming days.

Minister Muir says he will be liaising closing with local elected representatives and Derry City and Strabane District Council on the matter:

