Occupied car set alight in Derry



Detectives are investigating an overnight incident in Creggan in Derry in which a man escaped serious injury.

The car he was travelling in was set alight, in what police describe as a reckless attack.

At 2.10 am, police received a report that as a food delivery driver left Rinmore Drive, he was flagged down by a man.

Upon opening the door, the man lit an object and threw it into the vehicle before making off.

The driver managed to get out of the car as it was on fire.

The car was completely burnt out as a result.

The driver sustained burn injuries to his hand, for which he received hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as being around five foot six/seven inches tall, of medium build, and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, and had his face covered.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 2 am and witnessed what happened to get in touch.

In particular, those CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage that may be relevant are urged to contact the PSNI.