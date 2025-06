A security alert is ongoing in Strabane following the discovery of a suspicious device.

The discovery was made in the Evish Square area shortly after 9am this morning.

A number of homes have been evacuated as a result.

Police say the main area impacted is at the junction of Mount Carmel Heights with Newtownkennedy Street, which is inaccessible.

No further update is available at this time.

Melvin Sports Complex is available as a rest centre for residents impacted by the disruption.