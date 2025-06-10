Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Two men convicted of possession of illegal salmon drift net off Arranmore Island

Two men have been convicted of possession of an illegal salmon drift net off Arranmore Island.

Two salmon and 371 yards of monofilament net were seized during an operation off Arranmore Island as Inland Fisheries Ireland officers were carrying out a boat patrol during the early hours of July 9th, 2024.

They apprehended Glenn O’Donnell and Evan O’Donnell, of Arranmore Island, while drift netting for Atlantic salmon.

Dr Milton Matthews, Director of IFI’s North West River Basin District, says illegal netting is a serious threat to Atlantic salmon.

He says the incident occurred at the height of the seasonal salmon run.

The men were convicted for the possession or control of an illegal net and ordered to each pay €400 in fines and €600 in legal costs to Inland Fisheries Ireland.

