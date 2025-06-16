Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we get reaction to controversial comments from fashion designer Karen Millen on breastfeeding – later we from residents and business owners opposed to the current active travel plans in Letterkenny:

Such was the interest in the active travel plans discussion, hour two is dedicated to the issue:

Brenden Devenney chats GAA and we continue the sports theme in ‘Monday Focus’ with a conversation with the CEO of Donegal Sports Partnership Declan Boyle. We also cover the pre-excavation work which begins today at former mother-and-baby home in Tuam:

Top Stories

Daniel McCrossan
News, Audio

MLA McCrossan condemns unrest in Northern Ireland

16 June 2025
Photo 3 (Rope Thatching at Straboy, Glencolmcille, County Donegal) JG
News, Audio

Donegal Senator calls for thatching course to be taught in Donegal ETB

16 June 2025
police
News

PSNI seeking car that fled crash scene in Co Derry

16 June 2025
psni car
News

Three arrests in Newbuildings after dangerous driving incident in Castlederg

16 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 June 2025
Rally Pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Road users urged to ‘Keep the Race in its Place’ over Rally Weekend

16 June 2025

