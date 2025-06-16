Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we get reaction to controversial comments from fashion designer Karen Millen on breastfeeding – later we from residents and business owners opposed to the current active travel plans in Letterkenny:

Such was the interest in the active travel plans discussion, hour two is dedicated to the issue:

Brenden Devenney chats GAA and we continue the sports theme in ‘Monday Focus’ with a conversation with the CEO of Donegal Sports Partnership Declan Boyle. We also cover the pre-excavation work which begins today at former mother-and-baby home in Tuam: