Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

Our Friday Panel is Senator Eileen Flynn, Brid Curran and Michael White – we discuss Ireland as one of the most expensive counties for products and services, the cost of back to school and rent pressure zones:

There’s info on a nab on drones during the Donegal Rally, there’s reaction to the ABP’s decision to refuse a oral hearing as it considers a planning appeal for the site of the Creeslough tragedy and there’s water safety advice:

There’s updates from the rally, advice on decluttering and a chat with leading business man Cormac Meehan who retires in August:

Top Stories

Creeslough Plan
News, Top Stories

Creeslough families welcome decision to quash decision for redevelopment of explosion site

20 June 2025
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Breaking – An Coimisiun Pleanala overturns planning permission for Creeslough tragedy site

20 June 2025
Mullooley EU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mullooly says Supreme Court land judgement has long term implications

20 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 June 2025
