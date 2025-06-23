Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

In this hour we reflect on Donald Trump’s decision to attack nuclear sites in Iran and Junior Minister for Transport Seán Canney discusses long driving test waits in Donegal:

There a conversation and warning on Lyme Disease and we get reaction to the ABP decision to overturn the Council’s planning permission for the redevelopment of the site of the Creeslough tragedy:

We chat to a young Buncrana man who had the experience of a life time at the Zach Bryan concert, Brendan Devenney talks GAA, we mark international yoga day and Greg chats to the winners of the 2025 Donegal International Rally: