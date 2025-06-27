Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel is Minister Marian Harkin, Cllr Declan Meehan and Paddy Rooney – we have a very enlightening conversation on Letterkenny’s chances of securing a surgical hub:

There’s cross party reaction to the revelation in the first hour that a surgical hub for Sligo was part of the Lowry deal for government support. We also hear of that Letterkenny University Hospital’s Department of Psychiatry achieved a compliance rate of just under 67% last year:

We hear how cyclists are often the victim of close overtaking and of items being thrown from cars, we hear how you could get funding to run an event in Buncrana, we chat to the Henry Girls ahead of a Glastonbury performance and Lee, Leslie and Denis join Greg from Cork during their charity drive: