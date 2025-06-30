Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we discuss the Government announcement of no cost of living reduction to student fees and discuss a meeting between Donegal Health professionals and the Minister for Health this week on the surgical hub issue:

There are calls from withing Fine Gael for an action plan on more affordable childcare to be fast tracked, a caller says we need a new plan to deal with our ageing population. Later Minister Michael Healy Rae says the government, of which he’s a part, should timeline the scrapping of means testing for the carers allowance:

We reflect on the All Ireland 1/4 finals with Brenden Devenney before Senator Niall Blaney and Cllr Liam Blaney join Greg to reflect on 100 years of the Blaney family in elected politics:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 June 2025
arranmore lifeboat
News

Two launches and a wedding for Arranmore Lifeboat

30 June 2025
student money university
News, Audio, Top Stories

Move to scrap reduction in college fees is a ‘double whammy’ for struggling students – Doherty

30 June 2025
county house lifford
News, Top Stories

Canning to take DCC chair as council as members adopt tourism strategy

30 June 2025
Advertisement

