Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In this hour we discuss the Government announcement of no cost of living reduction to student fees and discuss a meeting between Donegal Health professionals and the Minister for Health this week on the surgical hub issue:

There are calls from withing Fine Gael for an action plan on more affordable childcare to be fast tracked, a caller says we need a new plan to deal with our ageing population. Later Minister Michael Healy Rae says the government, of which he’s a part, should timeline the scrapping of means testing for the carers allowance:

We reflect on the All Ireland 1/4 finals with Brenden Devenney before Senator Niall Blaney and Cllr Liam Blaney join Greg to reflect on 100 years of the Blaney family in elected politics: