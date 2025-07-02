Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Aontú’s Donegal representative, Mary T Sweeney, in the first hour of today’s show, expressed her disgust at plans to redevelop the GPO, and serious concerns were raised by Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig following the discovery of rubbish dumped at a beach in Gweedore:

The second hour kicked off with an update from Dr Paul O’Connor following a meeting with Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to discuss the Surgical Hub. He was joined by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn. TikTok stars Derry and Tadhg Flemming gave an insight into the Re-turn scheme and their trip to Donegal. The authors of ‘Unbroken: Secrets, Lies and Enduring Love’, Michael Gallagher and Mary Attenborough, told their story ahead of a book launch in Gortahork on Friday:

The conversation with Michael Gallagher and Mary Attenborough continued into the third hour. Wellness Wednesday this week focused on Meningitis, and Michaela Clarke was joined by Naomi and Siobhan, who both lost children to Meningitis and are raising awareness. Chris Ashmore was in studio to discuss business matters: