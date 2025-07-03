Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Michaela Clarke was joined in the first hour by the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Councillor Martin McDermott and Inspector Sean McDaid following a fatal crash in Carndonagh yesterday evening. Tributes were paid to Brother Kevin Crowley by Brother Richard Hendrix and Fr John Joe Duffy.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward gave an insight into his life working in a nursing home in the second hour while Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh highlighted the good nature of people after losing his phone in Dublin and Catherine Nic Grianna from Crolly Distillery joined the show ahead of their third birthday celebrations:

Dr Diarmaid O Ceallaigh, of the ESRI’s Behavioural Research Unit spoke about the latest study into free bets coaxing people into betting more and Gary McCrossan, father of Zach who is undergoing treatment in the Netherlands gave an update on the bone marrow transplant he received meanwhile, Brian Hanley, CEO of the Alliance of Insurance Reform was reacting to a new report from the Central Bank and Freddie McBride from ComReg spoke about the rollout of a ‘likely scam’ label: