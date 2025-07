A GoFundMe page set up to support the family of a Killygordon native killed in California on Sunday has raised almost 84 thousand dollars.

Damien O’Brien, who was struck by a car, is survived by his wife Michelle, and their two young sons, Oscar and Luke, with another baby boy due in September.

The gofundme page was set up by his employers, who describe him as an extraordinary man and leader.

He had been living in California for several years.

