Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

In the Dail this afternoon, Taoiseach Michael Martin said government investment in cancer services is increasing.

He was responding to Aontu leader Peadar Toibin, who was in Letterkenny on Monday…………

 

You can hear the full discussion here –

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 July 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA finds no non-compliances during inspection at Dreenan

9 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 July 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA finds no non-compliances during inspection at Dreenan

9 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 252 – The Mulroy Drive initiative with Paddy Logue

9 July 2025
Damien O'Brien
News, Audio, Top Stories

gofundme page set up to support family of Donegal native killed in California

9 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube