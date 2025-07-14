Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Donal’s in the hotseat today, and we begin with a warning from the RNLI and Irish Coastguard about people blocking access to their facilities in Bundoran and Downings respectively, while Oisin Kelly and Pat McLaughlin from Special Olympics Ireland speak about Highland Radio’s plans for the run in to the All Ireland Final…………….

In the second hour, Deputy Charles Ward discusses the spread of defective concrete concerns to most counties of Ireland, and the need for a cross border response and inspection regime, and we speak to Noleen Devenney, the recently appointed new manager of the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre……………..

In the third hour, Brenden Devenney discusses GAA Donegal’s readiness for an All Ireland Final, and previews tonight’s DL Debate, and we hear from the Donegal Intercultural Platform and the Irish Refugee Council about a series of information sessions taking place this week…….