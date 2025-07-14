Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Donal’s in the hotseat today, and we begin with a warning from the RNLI and Irish Coastguard about people blocking access to their facilities in Bundoran and Downings respectively, while Oisin Kelly and Pat McLaughlin from Special Olympics Ireland speak about Highland Radio’s plans for the run in to the All Ireland Final……………. 

In the second hour, Deputy Charles Ward discusses the spread of defective concrete concerns to most counties of Ireland, and the need for a cross border response and inspection regime, and  we speak to Noleen Devenney, the recently appointed new manager of the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre……………..

In the third hour, Brenden Devenney discusses GAA Donegal’s readiness for an All Ireland Final, and previews tonight’s DL Debate, and we hear from the Donegal Intercultural Platform and the Irish Refugee Council about a series of information sessions taking place this week…….

Top Stories

IPU National Pharmacy Conference 26th-27th April at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone Co. Westmeath. Pictured was President of The Irish Pharmacy Union Tom Murray. Picture Jason Clarke
News, Audio, Top Stories

Allowing pharmacists to prescribe for minor illnesses would improve health service – IPU

14 July 2025
motorcycle speeding
News

Two motorcyclists caught speeding in Donegal Town

14 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 July 2025
Brendan Palestine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Donegal footballer impresses importance of Palestine visit on Taoiseach and GAA President

14 July 2025
