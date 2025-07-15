Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour of today’s programme, we discuss the privacy implications of drones hovering over houses, rubbish on our beaches, and new laws regarding the transportation of dogs from the UK into the Republic of Ireland…………..

Garda Grainne Doherty joins Donal for Community Garda Information, we discuss the ongoing issues with water in Cloughaneely, and Junior Minister Neale Richmond discusses the government’s diaspora survey which is now underway……… 

We preview Friday’s Party in the Park with live music from John Sheridan, and the Pro Life Campaign’s CEO discusses figures which show the number of abortions in Donegal more than doubled last year…………

 

 

grainne garda slot
Audio, Playback

Community Garda Information with Garda Grainne Doherty on Tuesday July 15th

15 July 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Urgent meeting requested with Uisce Eireann following water outages in West Donegal

15 July 2025
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 July 2025
Not a photo of any of the cars in question
News, Top Stories

Two cars broken into at Buncrana beaches

15 July 2025
