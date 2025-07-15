Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



In the first hour of today’s programme, we discuss the privacy implications of drones hovering over houses, rubbish on our beaches, and new laws regarding the transportation of dogs from the UK into the Republic of Ireland…………..

Garda Grainne Doherty joins Donal for Community Garda Information, we discuss the ongoing issues with water in Cloughaneely, and Junior Minister Neale Richmond discusses the government’s diaspora survey which is now underway………

We preview Friday’s Party in the Park with live music from John Sheridan, and the Pro Life Campaign’s CEO discusses figures which show the number of abortions in Donegal more than doubled last year…………